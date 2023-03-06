Girl shot at by friend in northeast Delhi

A 16-year-old girl was shot at on Monday evening allegedly by her friend in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said Police received information at 8:27 pm regarding the incident, they said. They reached the spot at Subhash Park and found that the girl had been shot at by her friend Kasim. She was shifted to the GTB hospital by her family members, a senior police officer said. The girl is under observation at the hospital and her condition is stable. Efforts re on to trace and apprehend the accused, the officer said, adequate personnel have been deployed in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)