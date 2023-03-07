Left Menu

Decision on permanent troop deployment to Lithuania 'up to NATO' - Germany

There have been concerns, however, that any permanent deployments would be costly and deprive NATO of the flexibility to freely move troops to other locations along its eastern flank. Pistorius said NATO still had to present its so-called regional plans, documents that will spell out the alliance's adapted defence planning in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and expected to be submitted in the coming weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 16:42 IST
Decision on permanent troop deployment to Lithuania 'up to NATO' - Germany
Boris Pistorius Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

A decision on a permanent deployment of a German brigade to Lithuania will be "up to NATO", German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday in response to calls by Vilnius for a larger NATO presence in the country. "This not down to who wants what - or who wants to provide what - but rather up to NATO," Pistorius told reporters as he visited drills of hundreds of German troops at Pabrade training ground in Lithuania.

Since 2017, Germany has led an international battalion with some 1,500 troops in Lithuania as part of a NATO effort to deter Russia from attacking the Baltic region, seen as one of the weakest spots in the alliance's eastern flank. Berlin also has a brigade of some 3,000 to 5,000 troops on standby in Germany with the ability to deploy to Lithuania within 10 days if needed.

But the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been calling for bigger and permanent NATO deployments to defend their territories since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. There have been concerns, however, that any permanent deployments would be costly and deprive NATO of the flexibility to freely move troops to other locations along its eastern flank.

Pistorius said NATO still had to present its so-called regional plans, documents that will spell out the alliance's adapted defence planning in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and expected to be submitted in the coming weeks. The issue will be discussed at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, Pistorius said.

"And we will discuss what makes more sense militarily: To have a brigade deployed permanently here in Lithuania...or whether it makes more sense militarily to remain flexible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023