SheWork.in, a Pune Based Startup Launches a Campaign Focusing on Overall Well-Being of Women

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India On the occasion of International Women's Day, SheWork.in, a Pune based startup which helps women get back to work, has announced it will be dedicating the coming quarter for the overall well-being of women.

Starting this March, SheWork will be conducting various online and offline initiatives like master classes, skill development workshops, and free preventive checkups for women. First in the series, is a free preventive health check-up on the occasion of International Women's Day to bring awareness to the well-being of women. The health camp will be organized in TeerthTechnospace, Pune from 12 pm - 5 pm on March 8, 2023. Dr Kiran Purohit, Dr Geetanjali Purohit, MD gynaecology, Dr Pratima Latkar, (MD- gynaecology), Dr Sanika Purohit (MD –Radiologist) will be conducting the health camp for HB, Blood-sugar, Thyroid, ECG.

"Amidst the household responsibility, taking care of family members and work pressure, women often ignore their own well-being. Women are the true backbone of the economy. Dedicating the quarter to these EMPERORS OR EMPER-HERS, as we say, this Women's Day, we are pleased to announce the '#QuarterofWomen'. Through our various women focused initiatives, we want to acknowledge their contribution and help them live their best life. Our free preventive health camp for women is the first step in that direction.

With free health camp, we want to implore women to take their well-being more seriously. We have tied up with a team of expert doctors for this. SheWork.in will also be conducting various upskilling workshops, initiatives, and master classes focused on helping women succeed in their careers. These will be provided free of cost too," said, Tejas Kulkarni, Co-Founder, SheWork.in About SheWork.in SheWork.in is women focused community and is working towards providing various opportunities for women to get ahead in their career.

Women who have taken a break due to various reasons (childbirth, marriage or relocating due to marriage) find it hard to get back to work as there is a lack of opportunities and hardly any platforms catering to them.

Seeing this, Tejas Kulkarni and Pooja Bangad started SheWork.in in 2019 with the idea to bridge this career gap among Indian women tech professionals. The startup has 20,000 plus talent on its platform currently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)