Explosion kills four in crowded Dhaka market
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 18:00 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Four people were killed in an explosion in a crowded market area in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Tuesday, a local fire service official said.
The cause of the blast was unclear, the official said, adding that the death toll could rise as rescue operations were ongoing.
