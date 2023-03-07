Jeep accident in Nepal kills Indian woman and injures nine others

An Indian woman was killed while nine others, including eight Indian pilgrims, were injured on Tuesday when the jeep they were travelling in fell in a stream in Nepal, according to a media report.

The jeep fell into the Lasku Khola stream in the Sudurpaschim province, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the District Police Office Darchula, Tarka Raj Pandeya, said, according to The Rising Nepal newspaper.

The deceased, identified as Kali Devi Negi of Pithoragarh, Uttrakhand, died while she was being taken to the hospital.

The report said that those involved in the accident came to worship at the Dungri Temple.

Three injured were referred to Pithoragarh for further treatment, Pandeya was quoted as saying in the report.

The jeep's driver, identified as Mohan Singh Lothyal, 24, of Nepal, was also injured in the accident.

Indian citizens injured, were identified as Bimala Devi Negi, 7, Makhkhan Ram Negi, 55, Kiran Kumari Aagri, 6, and Shanti Devi Negi, 38, along with Diwan Aagri, 47, Jotbir Singh Kunwar, 7, Anju Devi Kunwar, 27 and Gurujot Sardar, 5.

