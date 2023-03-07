Hyundai introduces Alcazar with 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 19:18 IST
Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has launched its sports utility vehicle Alcazar with a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine priced between Rs 16.74 lakh and Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The trim comes with a six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic transmission.
Alcazar would continue to be available with the RDE-compliant 1.5 litre diesel engine as well, the automaker said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
