Hyundai introduces Alcazar with 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has launched its sports utility vehicle Alcazar with a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine priced between Rs 16.74 lakh and Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The trim comes with a six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic transmission.

Alcazar would continue to be available with the RDE-compliant 1.5 litre diesel engine as well, the automaker said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)