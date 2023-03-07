Following are the top stories at 9 pm.

NATION DEL76 LDALL SISODIA **** Excise policy case: ED questions Sisodia in Tihar Jail; another businessman arrested New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inside Tihar jail as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, official sources said. **** DEL85 BJP-3RDLD RAHUL **** Rahul sought to shame India's democracy, in grip of 'Maoist' thought process: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting India's democracy from foreign land and lashed out for his trenchant criticism of the government and RSS at events in Britain, claiming it is its clear conviction that he is completely in the grip of ''Maoist thought process through his minions'' and also ''anarchist elements''. **** DEL72 CBI-3RDLD RAILWAYS **** CBI questions Lalu Prasad in land for jobs scam case for nearly 5 hours New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday questioned former railway minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for nearly five hours in two sessions in the land for jobs scam case, officials said. **** DEL71 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD NATION **** Worried about country's sorry state of affairs, will pray on Holi: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will pray for the country on Holi as he claimed those doing good work are being arrested while those looting the country are getting away. **** DEL63 CONG-ADANI **** Adani Group powering BJP's electoral fortunes at expense of Indian power sector consumers, alleges Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday raised questions over what it said were Adani Group's ''shenanigans'' in the power sector, alleging that it was powering the BJP's electoral fortunes at the expense of Indian consumers. **** DEL55 DEF-AIRCRAT-CONTRACT **** Defence ministry inks Rs 6,800-cr contract with HAL to procure 70 basic trainer aircraft New Delhi: The defence ministry on Tuesday sealed a deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to procure 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft at a cost of over Rs 6,800 crore for the Indian Air Force. **** CAL19 NL-RIO-LD CM **** Nagaland: Neiphiu Rio-led cabinet sworn in Kohima: NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday took oath as the chief minister of Nagaland for the fifth term. **** BOM15 MH-COCAINE-SEIZURE **** Mumbai: Two Nigerian nationals held for carrying cocaine worth Rs 30 crore hidden in stomach Mumbai: Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested at the city airport for trying to smuggle in cocaine worth nearly Rs 30 crore packed in capsules ingested by them, an official from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Tuesday. **** BOM11 GJ-COURT-BRIDGE COLLAPSE-OREVA **** Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat court denies interim bail to Oreva Group MD Morbi: A court on Tuesday rejected jailed Oreva Group managing director Jaysukh Patel's plea for interim bail, which he had sought to complete the formalities to pay compensation to the victims of last year's collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi town, in which 135 people were killed. **** LEGAL LGD11 DL-COURT-LD MEHRAULI KILLING-CHARGES **** Mehrauli murder case: Court hears arguments on charges against Aaftab Poonawala New Delhi: Shraddha Walkar was last seen alive by a neighbour during a heated exchange with Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the evening of May 18 last year, and immediately thereafter Poonawala "wiped out" her bank balance, the Delhi Police informed a city court on Tuesday. **** BUSINESS DEL24 BIZ-LD PM **** Take advantage of Budget initiatives and invest, PM asks India Inc New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged India Inc to increase investment in tandem with the government's decision to raise capital expenditure (capex) and take advantage of the opportunities unveiled in the Budget 2023-24. **** DEL84 BIZ-NCLT-3RDLD-JAYPEE **** NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech; relief for more than 20,000 homebuyers New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved the Mumbai-based Suraksha group's bid to buy Jaypee Infratech Ltd, a development that comes as a relief for more than 20,000 homebuyers nearly six years after the debt-ridden company entered into the insolvency process.**** FOREIGN FGN62 UK-INDIA-FTA **** India-UK FTA talks covered 11 policy areas in seventh round London: The seventh round of India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) talks concluded following technical discussions across 11 policy areas over 43 separate sessions between negotiators from both sides here last month, the British government has said. By Aditi Khanna **** FGN66 BANGLA-3RDLD EXPLOSION **** 16 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka: At least 16 people, including two women, were killed and over 100 others injured on Tuesday in a powerful ''earthquake-like'' explosion at a seven-storey building here in Bangladesh's capital city, police and local residents said. By Anisur Rahman **** FGN72 UK-MIGRANTS-LD LAW **** Indian-origin UK home minister proposes new crackdown on illegal migrants London: Britain's Indian-origin Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, on Tuesday announced a new Illegal Migration Bill that will mean migrants arriving in the UK illegally on small boats will be ''removed swiftly''. By Aditi Khanna ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)