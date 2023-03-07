Left Menu

Start-up ecosystem witnessing robust growth, needs shift in mindset: CIEL HR

The study has stated that women in an entrepreneurial role struggle to raise capital, face lack of professional networks and mentorship.CIEL HR Services managing director Aditya Narayan Mishra in a statement said, the start-up and entrepreneurship ecosystem in India is witnessing robust growth.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-03-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 21:44 IST
Start-up ecosystem witnessing robust growth, needs shift in mindset: CIEL HR

The start-up ecosystem is witnessing robust growth and needs a shift in the mindset, a study undertaken by city-based CIEL HR Services said on Tuesday.

Women entrepreneurs continue to face challenges with Indian start-ups witnessing dynamic growth, it said.

Launched ahead of the International Women's Day 2023, the study was conducted across women representing over 200 companies. The study has stated that women in an entrepreneurial role struggle to raise capital, face lack of professional networks and mentorship.

CIEL HR Services managing director Aditya Narayan Mishra in a statement said, ''the start-up and entrepreneurship ecosystem in India is witnessing robust growth. When we at CIEL took a closer look at the system with a gender lens, we discovered that with the progress the challenges have also scaled.'' ''What the ecosystem needs immediately is a shift in mindset and that is evident in CIEL's study report. One of the recommendations is to promote entrepreneurship among students and also provide them the right facilities like access to capital, mentorship programme...,'' Mishra also the CEO of the company said.

The government should also introduce policies that promote gender equality in entrepreneurship and ensure equal access to resources for all aspiring female entrepreneurs, he said.

According to the report, 31.5 per cent of women faced discrimination and bias as they were not taken seriously in their business endeavours. Nearly 29.4 per cent of women said they struggle to secure funding for their ventures.

Lack of professional network was also faced by 20.6 per cent of the respondents while unavailability of mentorship was faced by 14.9 per cent of the women engaged in the start-up ecosystem, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023