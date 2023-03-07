Couple killed in mishap in Udupi

A middle-aged couple were killed after their scooter skidded on the road and they were run over by a tanker on the Mulki bridge on the NH 66 in Padubidri police station limits of Udupi district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Akbar Pasha (61) and his wife Khatijabi (46).

The scooter which Pasha was riding skidded and both fell on the road when the tanker that was proceeding in the same direction ran over them killing both on the spot.

The couple hailed from Tirthahalli in Shivamogga district, police said.

