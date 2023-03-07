Russia says NYT Nord Stream report justifies push for international inquiry

Russia's deputy U.N. envoy said on Tuesday that a New York Times report on who could be responsible for the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year "only proves that our initiative on launching an international investigation under the auspices of the U.N. Secretary-General is very timely."

Russia plans to call a vote in the U.N. Security Council by the end of March on its draft resolution asking Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish such an inquiry, Deputy Russian U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told Reuters.

