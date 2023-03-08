Left Menu

US says Russia should be ashamed after unarmed Ukrainian soldier killed on video

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2023 01:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 01:42 IST

File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The United States is aware of the "harrowing" footage of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier killed on video in Ukraine, the State Department said on Tuesday, adding that Russia should be ashamed for flouting basic rules of war.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular press briefing that the U.S. was "not naive" to believe that Russia would admit to the killing, but said it was not the first evidence of apparent atrocities committed by Russian forces.

Ukraine's military on Tuesday identified a soldier who it said was shot dead by "Russian invaders" in a video spread on social media, and hailed him as a hero whose death would be avenged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

