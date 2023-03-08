Left Menu

Women face multiple challenges and need to be more educated than men about climate change: W20 delegate

Women face more challenges than men during natural calamities and need to be more educated than their male counterparts on climate change if its impact is desired to be reduced, Martina Rogato, Chair W20 Task Force on Climate Change, said.Recently, an inception meeting of W20 G20 was held in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, which was attended by delegates from various countries.While speaking to PTI, Rogato said women across the world face issues like more oppression, and displacement when there is climate change or natural calamity.Moreover, they have a responsibility towards their children and family members even in such critical situations.

Women face more challenges than men during natural calamities and need to be more educated than their male counterparts on climate change if its impact is desired to be reduced, Martina Rogato, Chair W20 Task Force on Climate Change, said.

Recently, an inception meeting of W20 (G20) was held in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, which was attended by delegates from various countries.

While speaking to PTI, Rogato said women across the world face issues like more oppression, and displacement when there is climate change or natural calamity.

''Moreover, they have a responsibility towards their children and family members even in such critical situations. If we want to reduce the impact of climate change, women should be more educated about climate change,'' said Rogato.

When it comes to the role of countries in environmental protection and climate change, she felt that those countries which are causing more pollution should also contribute more towards environmental change. ''But this doesn't mean that they can pollute more because they are paying more'', she added.

Argentine delegate Andrea Grobocopatel spoke about the issues of working women across the globe.

''In some cases, men are paid more than women though their work and responsibilities remain the same,'' she said.

Grobocopatel said women should learn to negotiate more for themselves, and organisations they are working with should also ensure they are paid well.

''As women have more responsibilities, they need to be financially strong,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

