Sisodia refused ‘Vipassana cell’ in Tihar jail, alleges AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that party leader Manish Sisodia is being kept with other inmates in jail and has been refused the Vipassana cell.There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipasana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 11:48 IST
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and an accused in the excise policy scam, is lodged in a Tihar prison cell for senior citizens.

Officials had earlier said that Sisodia will be lodged inside Tihar Jail Number-1 which is meant for a single person who is a senior citizen.

The court had allowed the senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail, and directed the Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

