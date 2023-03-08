Left Menu

Khurda district admin prohibits firecracker shows during Holi

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-03-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 14:42 IST
Khurda district admin prohibits firecracker shows during Holi
  • Country:
  • India

Following death of five persons in a firecracker explosion two days ago, the Khurda district administration has decided to prohibit any firecracker shows on the occasion of Dola Utsav being held during Holi.

At a review meeting on the situation and to find ways to curb the menace of illegal firecracker manufacture and display in the district, Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty said that investigation is on to trace the source of the raw materials procured for making crackers at the illegal manufacturing unit at Bhusandapur.

Meanwhile, the police has seized some explosive materials used in making firecrackers across the district and detained some people engaged in such illegal activities. The collector said a joint squad has been formed to conduct raids on illegal firecracker units. He said the administration will make the village committees organizing such firecracker shows to refrain from doing so. As Panchudola committee of Banapur in the district organizes the biggest ever firecracker show as per the age old tradition, the Sub-collector Dipti Ranjan Sethi met the organizers and convinced them to reduce the event. The Khurda SP informed that six persons have been arrested following 17 raids and 62 kg of firecrackers have been seized. ''The raids will continue and action would be taken on anyone found operating illegal firecracker manufacturing units,'' the SP said. At a illegal manufacturing unit at Bhusandapur, five persons were killed and three others seriously injured in an explosition on Monday. Earlier on February 28, three persons were killed in a similar fire cracker manufacturing unit explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023