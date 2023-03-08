Left Menu

Ambedkar's statue desecrated in UP

The caretaker noticed the broken statue on Wednesday morning and informed the police, he said.Inspector-in-charge Brijesh Kumar Maurya said a new four-foot statue is being installed at the same place with the help of the people.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 08-03-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 17:30 IST
A statue of B R Ambedkar has been desecrated in Bhikhipur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district the night before Holi, police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered in the matter and a new statue has been installed in its place, they said.

BSP district president Jai Prakash Chowdhary said that the incident has caused anger among the people.

Some people broke the statue installed on a four-foot-high platform late on Tuesday night and took away its head. The caretaker noticed the broken statue on Wednesday morning and informed the police, he said.

Inspector-in-charge Brijesh Kumar Maurya said a new four-foot statue is being installed at the same place with the help of the people. Police have been deployed on the spot, he said.

Investigations are being carried out following the registration of a case against unknown persons, Maurya said.

