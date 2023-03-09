Left Menu

Chemical godown gutted in fire in Thane district; none hurt

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:31 IST
A fire broke out at a chemical godown in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday afternoon, but no casualty was reported, civic officials said. Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) chief fire officer Rajesh Pawar said no one was injured in the blaze that gutted the godown at Kalher village.

Due to the fire, whose cause was not yet known, foul odour spread in the entire locality, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

