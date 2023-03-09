Left Menu

Mumbai police seek details of properties rented out by people

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:37 IST
Mumbai police seek details of properties rented out by people
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police on Wednesday issued an order asking people to provide relevant details to them when they are renting out or sub-letting properties in the metropolis.

According to an official, the order is applicable to areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai police commissioner and aimed at preventing subversive and anti-social elements from seeking hideouts in residential areas.

''It is apprehended that subversive, anti-social elements may seek hideouts in residential areas and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity with gave danger to human life and injury to private or public property on that account,'' said the order.

Each landlord, owner and person dealing in property business who has rented out or sub-let any accommodation to any person shall immediately furnish relevant details on the citizen portal of the Mumbai police, it said.

If the person to whom the accommodation is let or rented out is a foreigner they have to furnish all details, including reason for stay in the city, said the order.

The order will be in effect for 60 days from Wednesday (March 8) and its violators will be booked under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023