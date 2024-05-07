Left Menu

France summons Russian ambassador over disinformation campaign - foreign ministry

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:42 IST
France summons Russian ambassador over disinformation campaign - foreign ministry
France has summoned Russia's ambassador, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, in a tit-for-tat move after Russia had summoned France's ambassador in Moscow on the previous day.

"France notes that diplomatic channels are once again being abused to manipulate information and intimidate," France's foreign ministry said.

It added that "the Russian Ministry has once again engaged in a reversal of responsibilities, seeking to accuse Western countries of threatening Russia, while the latter has been waging a war of aggression in Ukraine for over two years ... and is pursuing its aggressive maneuvers aimed at destabilizing European countries, notably through cyberattacks and hybrid actions".

