PM Modi Highlights INDI Alliance's Failed Tactics in Ahmednagar Rally, Resonating Across the Border
PTI | Ahmednagar | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Frustration about INDI alliance tricks not working seen even across the border: PM Modi at rally in Ahmednagar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- INDI alliance
- rally
- Ahmednagar
- Modi
- tricks
- border
- frustration
- politics
- BJP
- speech
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOCUS-New Brexit border checks could stifle fine food imports from EU, warn sellers
FACTBOX-What are the new post-Brexit border controls starting on April 30?
Lok Sabha polls: Indo-Nepal border adjoining Darjeeling sealed till Friday amid elections
Punjab: BSF recovers China-made drone from border area in Tarn Taran
**Consumers Express Frustration with Internet Services, Consider Switching Providers**