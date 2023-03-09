Left Menu

Five held for mobile phone thefts in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 09-03-2023 11:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 11:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five persons have been arrested for alleged involvement in theft of mobile phones and cash in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.

Looted items worth Rs 5.92 lakh have been recovered and 11 cases registered in Valiv police station have been solved with the arrests, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

