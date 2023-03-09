Five held for mobile phone thefts in Palghar
09-03-2023
Five persons have been arrested for alleged involvement in theft of mobile phones and cash in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.
Looted items worth Rs 5.92 lakh have been recovered and 11 cases registered in Valiv police station have been solved with the arrests, he said.
