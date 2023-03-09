Left Menu

Georgia withdraws foreign agent bill after days of protests

PTI | Tbilisi | Updated: 09-03-2023 12:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 12:43 IST
Georgia withdraws foreign agent bill after days of protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Georgia's ruling party said on Thursday it is withdrawing a draft law from the parliament criticised as potentially stifling media freedom and civil society after several days of protests against it in the capital.

The Georgian Dream party and and its allies said they were withdrawing the proposed law, citing “divisions in the society” it triggered.

The bill required media and nongovernmental organisations that receive over 20 per cent of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence.” It trigged mass protests in the country's capital, Tbilisi, that lasted for several days and were brutally dispersed by police.

European Parliament members Maria Kaljurand and Sven Mikser, top figures in relations with Georgia, said the proposed law “goes directly against the Georgian authorities' declared ambition to receive candidate status for EU membership.” Georgia's president, Salome Zurabishvili, has said she would veto the bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023