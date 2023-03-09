Left Menu

Two CoBRA commandos injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

After administering primary treatment, they were shifted to district headquarter for further medication, the SP said.Some Naxalites also sustained bullet injuries during the gun battle and were seen fleeing, Sharma said, adding a search operation is underway in the area.More details will be had once the patrolling team returns to its base, Sharma informed.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-03-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 12:53 IST
Two CoBRA commandos injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two commandos of the CRPF's elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA sustained minor injuries in an encounter between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, police officials said.

They said at least half a dozen Naxalites sustained bullet injuries in the firefight.

''A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF had launched the operation from Dabbamarka camp towards Sakler when the exchange of fire took place at around 9 am,'' Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

''Personnel belonging to CoBRA's 202nd and 208th were involved in the operation. The encounter lasted for around 45 minutes and on finding security personnel zeroing in on them, the Naxalites escaped into the dense forest,'' he said.

A huge cache of explosives, including shells of BGL (barrel grenade launcher), was recovered from the spot post the encounter, he said.

''Inspector Munesh Kumar Meena of CoBRA's 202nd battalion and constable Amit Modak of CoBRA's 208th battalion suffered minor injuries. After administering primary treatment, they were shifted to district headquarter for further medication,'' the SP said.

Some Naxalites also sustained bullet injuries during the gun battle and were seen fleeing, Sharma said, adding a search operation is underway in the area.

More details will be had once the patrolling team returns to its base, Sharma informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023