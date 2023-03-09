Ukraine military says Russia fired 81 missiles, eight drones in morning strikes
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-03-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 12:55 IST
Russia fired 81 missiles, including six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and eight drones at Ukraine in early-morning strikes on Thursday, the Ukrainian air force said.
Ukraine destroyed 34 cruise missiles and four Shahed suicide drones, and eight drones and guided missiles were also prevented from reaching their targets, it said in a statement. The Ukrainian military cannot intercept the Kinzhal missile.
