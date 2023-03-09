Left Menu

Puducherry Speaker warns Independent MLA of action for violating decorum of House

Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Thursday warned independent member G Nehru of appropriate action for displaying a placard during the address of Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to the House.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-03-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 13:07 IST
Puducherry Speaker warns Independent MLA of action for violating decorum of House
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Thursday warned independent member G Nehru of appropriate action for displaying a placard during the address of Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to the House. The Speaker referred to the member holding the placard during Soundararajan's customary speech in the Assembly, urging posting of a full fledged Lt Governor.

After the Lt Governor left the House, the Speaker told Nehru that there is already a ban enforced by him that no member should display or flaunt any placard on the floor of the House. The Speaker further said that Nehru has violated the ban. ''I will issue notice seeking explanation from you on your displaying a placard during the address of the Lt Governor to the House earlier. If your explanation is not satisfactory I will take appropriate action`, the Speaker told the member in the House.

The budget session began today.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is Governor of Telangana is holding the post of Lt Governor of Puducherry under additional charge since February 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023