Compilation of 42 lakh essays on Ahom hero enters Guinness World Records

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-03-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 13:15 IST
Compilation of 42 lakh essays on Ahom hero enters Guinness World Records
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A compilation of over 42 lakh essays on valiant Ahom general Lachit Borphukan has been recognised by Guinness World Records as “largest online photo album of handwritten notes”.

Swapnil Dangarikar, the adjudicator of Guinness World Records here, handed over the official letter of recognition to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

The entries, made in over 25 languages, were uploaded in a portal in October-November last year, launched as part of 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Borphukan.

Only the handwritten entries were considered for the world record.

The state government had marked the conclusion of the birth anniversary celebration with a series of programmes in November last year, with the finale held in New Delhi and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

Borphukan is known for his leadership in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' on Brahmaputra that thwarted a drawn-out attempt by the mighty Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, to take back Assam.

