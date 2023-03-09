Left Menu

Six killed in separate accident in UP's Etawah

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:24 IST
Six killed in separate accident in UP's Etawah
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were killed in separate accidents in the district on Holi, police said on Thursday. Three youths -- Raj Kumar (21), his brother Ankush Kumar (20) and their friend Manish Kumar (20) -- were returning to their village on a motorcycle when a four-wheeler hit them on the Etawah-Kachora Road near Nagla Jage village on Wednesday, they said.

The serious injured youths were admitted to the medical college and hospital in Saifai where they succumbed to their injuries, Civil Lines police station SHO Vijay Bahadur Verma said.

In another accident, two youths were killed in a head-on collision between their motorcycles near Panchsheel police post on the Etawah-Sarai Bhupat Road, Verma said.

Sanjay Kumar and Mustafa, who were riding on different motorcycles, died on the spot. Mustafa's friend was seriously injured, the police said.

In the third case, 25-year-old Kuldeep Kumar died after he crashed his motorcycle into a pole near Sarsai village, Usrahar police station SHO Gangadas Gautam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
4
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023