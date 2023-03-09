Six killed in separate accident in UP's Etawah

Six people were killed in separate accidents in the district on Holi, police said on Thursday. Three youths -- Raj Kumar (21), his brother Ankush Kumar (20) and their friend Manish Kumar (20) -- were returning to their village on a motorcycle when a four-wheeler hit them on the Etawah-Kachora Road near Nagla Jage village on Wednesday, they said.

The serious injured youths were admitted to the medical college and hospital in Saifai where they succumbed to their injuries, Civil Lines police station SHO Vijay Bahadur Verma said.

In another accident, two youths were killed in a head-on collision between their motorcycles near Panchsheel police post on the Etawah-Sarai Bhupat Road, Verma said.

Sanjay Kumar and Mustafa, who were riding on different motorcycles, died on the spot. Mustafa's friend was seriously injured, the police said.

In the third case, 25-year-old Kuldeep Kumar died after he crashed his motorcycle into a pole near Sarsai village, Usrahar police station SHO Gangadas Gautam said.

