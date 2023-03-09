Left Menu

UP: Nine held over firing incident during clash between two groups

The accused were hiding inside a pump house, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.According to the police, on Wednesday, former village head Chandra Prakash Mishra clashed with Rajkaran Tiwari, the current village head, over a song being played on Holi.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:30 IST
UP: Nine held over firing incident during clash between two groups
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine people were arrested on Thursday in connection with a firing incident during a clash between two groups over Holi celebrations in Mohabatpur village here, police said.

A 26-year-old man had suffered bullet injuries in the incident.

“Nine accused in the firing incident were arrested by a team of Mohammadpur Painsa police station. The accused were hiding inside a pump house,” Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

According to the police, on Wednesday, former village head Chandra Prakash Mishra clashed with Rajkaran Tiwari, the current village head, over a song being played on Holi. Following this, the Chandra Prakash faction opened fire, injuring 26-year-old Vijay Tiwari. The injured person was rushed to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj and additional police force was deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Srivastava said there was a land dispute going on between the two groups.

The investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Electricity from thin air: an enzyme from bacteria can extract energy from hydrogen in the atmosphere

Electricity from thin air: an enzyme from bacteria can extract energy from h...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023