Australian PM visits aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Australian Prime minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday embarked on India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the Navy said.
Albanese was received onboard Vikrant by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar with a Guard of Honour, it said in a release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
