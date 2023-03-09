Left Menu

Punjab: BSF nabs Bangladeshi, Pak nationals from international border

The Border Security Force has caught a Bangladeshi and a Pakistani national trying to intrude separately into India via the international border in Punjab on Thursday, a BSF spokesperson said.In the first case, a Bangladeshi man was apprehended last night near Rajatal border post in Amritsar sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:58 IST
Punjab: BSF nabs Bangladeshi, Pak nationals from international border
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force has caught a Bangladeshi and a Pakistani national trying to intrude separately into India via the international border in Punjab on Thursday, a BSF spokesperson said.

In the first case, a Bangladeshi man was apprehended last night near Rajatal border post in Amritsar sector. ''The man was fired upon by the BSF troops on duty and subsequently arrested. His search was conducted. During initial questioning, he revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi national. His questioning will be further carried out and next course of action will be taken,'' the spokesperson said.

The Pakistani man was nabbed ahead of the border fence near BSF post 'Nikka' in the Gurdaspur sector around noon.

''The intruder had crossed the IB and entered into the Indian territory. During initial questioning, he revealed his name as Aamir Raza, resident of Sialkot district of Pakistan,'' he said.

''His questioning is in progress,'' the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
4
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023