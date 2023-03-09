Left Menu

Jaishankar meets US Commerce Secy; discusses strategic trade, resilient supply chains

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 19:05 IST
Jaishankar meets US Commerce Secy; discusses strategic trade, resilient supply chains
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday and discussed strategic trade, resilient and reliable supply chains as well as transparency in the digital domain.

Raimondo is here for the India-US Commercial Dialogue and India-US CEO Forum meet which will be held on March 10 to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

''Great pleasure to meet US Secretary of Commerce @SecRaimondo this evening. Conversation covered strategic trade, resilient and reliable supply chains and trust and transparency in the digital domain,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet after the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
4
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023