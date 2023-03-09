Jaishankar meets US Commerce Secy; discusses strategic trade, resilient supply chains

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday and discussed strategic trade, resilient and reliable supply chains as well as transparency in the digital domain.

Raimondo is here for the India-US Commercial Dialogue and India-US CEO Forum meet which will be held on March 10 to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

''Great pleasure to meet US Secretary of Commerce @SecRaimondo this evening. Conversation covered strategic trade, resilient and reliable supply chains and trust and transparency in the digital domain,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet after the meeting.

