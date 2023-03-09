Left Menu

Brahmapuram waste plant fire: Residents urged to stay indoors

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-03-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 20:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
With air quality deteriorating at an alarming pace at Brahmapuram and its neighbourhoods due to the smoke emanating from the waste plant fire, the Kerala government on Thursday requested the residents in these areas to stay indoors and not to keep the windows and doors open.

It has also advised the residents to avoid activities like jogging and exercising outside their houses, and also to use N95 masks when they go out.

The Ernakulam district administration has also set up 24-hour control rooms at Kalamassery Medical College and also at the office of the District Medical Officer (DMO) for the public to call if they experience any difficulty due to inhalation of the smoke from the plant.

Public can call the Medical College control room at 8075774769 or the DMO control room at 0484 2360802, authorities said.

District Collector NSK Umesh, who assumed office today amidst political blame game over the fire, visited the site along with local MLA P V Sreenijan and Corporation Mayor M Anil Kumar.

He said all need to work together to douse the flames.

''District Administration, People's representatives, officials, and media should work together to overcome this crisis,'' the Collector said, adding that a permanent solution to the problem would be found once they get over the current problem.

The Kerala Fire and Rescue force is now engaged in an unparalleled mission at Brahmpauram with about 200 firefighters, from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram are engaged in fire fighting in two shifts for 24 hours.

Fire service sources said the smoldering plastic waste in 70 per cent of the area that caught fire has been doused and works are on to extinguish smoke in the remaining 30 per cent of the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

