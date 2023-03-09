U.S. targets 'shadow banking' network helping Iran evade sanctions -Treasury Dept

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on 39 entities it said were facilitating Iran's access to the international financial system, describing them as a "shadow banking" network that generates tens of billions of dollars annually.

The sanctions, announced by the U.S. Treasury Department, target entities that helped Iranian petrochemical companies access the global banking system, the department said in a statement.

