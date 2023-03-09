Dutch trade minister: China protest over new export rules is 'understandable'

The Netherlands' Trade Minister on Thursday said that a Chinese protest over the Dutch decision to impose new rules on computer chip technology exports was "understandable", but she expected diplomatic relations between the countries would remain good.

Liesje Schreinemacher was speaking in Stockholm after the Netherlands said on Wednesday it would follow the U.S. in imposing stricter export rules. China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it opposed that decision. "I saw the response. I think it's understandable. The Chinese have a big interest in this," Schreinemacher said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)