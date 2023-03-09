Mumbai: Assistant Sub-Inspector of police dismissed from service

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Mumbai Police has been dismissed from service on ''administrative grounds'', officials said on Thursday.

ASI Sunil Toke, who was dismissed earlier this month, had filed a Public Interest Litigation in the past alleging large-scale corruption in the traffic police department. He had also filed a complaint against a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, accusing him of corruption.

