Mumbai: Assistant Sub-Inspector of police dismissed from service

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 22:06 IST
Mumbai: Assistant Sub-Inspector of police dismissed from service
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Mumbai Police has been dismissed from service on ''administrative grounds'', officials said on Thursday.

ASI Sunil Toke, who was dismissed earlier this month, had filed a Public Interest Litigation in the past alleging large-scale corruption in the traffic police department. He had also filed a complaint against a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, accusing him of corruption.

