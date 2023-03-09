Left Menu

Case filed against govt veterinary doctor for molesting woman colleague in Solapur district

PTI | Solapur | Updated: 09-03-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 22:23 IST
Case filed against govt veterinary doctor for molesting woman colleague in Solapur district
  • Country:
  • India

A 56-year-old government veterinary doctor has been booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman colleague, whom he harassed by playing a particular Hindi film song on his mobile phone, in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, an offence has been registered against the accused under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the woman, also a veterinary doctor, filed a complaint on Wednesday.

''Both work as veterinary officers, and as per the complaint the accused was allegedly harassing the woman by repeatedly playing a particular Bollywood song on his mobile phone and had once touched her inappropriately,'' said an officer from the Jodbhavi police station in Solapur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
2
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023