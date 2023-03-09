Case filed against govt veterinary doctor for molesting woman colleague in Solapur district

A 56-year-old government veterinary doctor has been booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman colleague, whom he harassed by playing a particular Hindi film song on his mobile phone, in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, an offence has been registered against the accused under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the woman, also a veterinary doctor, filed a complaint on Wednesday.

''Both work as veterinary officers, and as per the complaint the accused was allegedly harassing the woman by repeatedly playing a particular Bollywood song on his mobile phone and had once touched her inappropriately,'' said an officer from the Jodbhavi police station in Solapur.

