Talks underway between protesting sarpanches and Haryana govt over e-tendering policy

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-03-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 23:17 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
A meeting between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and an outfit representing sarpanches protesting the state's e-tendering policy was underway here on Thursday, officials said.

They said the meeting began late in the evening in a bid to resolve the standoff between the village heads and the government on the e-tendering policy for development works in rural areas.

The Haryana government has maintained that the e-tendering system would bring transparency, ensure quality in development works and ensure their completion in a time-bound manner.

Under the system, village heads can approve development works up to Rs 2 lakh at their levels but e-tendering is mandatory for projects above Rs 2 lakh, and many village heads feel their powers will be curtailed.

The sarpanches are now demanding that the limit be increased. They are also demanding that the Right to recall law should be implemented first on MLAs and MPs, and then on local bodies.

