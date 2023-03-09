MP: Four dead as motorcycle hits parked truck

Four persons including three members of a family were killed when a motorcycle hit a stationary container-truck near Myana town in Guna district on Thursday night, police said.

The incident took place when the truck driver had got down for doing some repairs.

A motorcycle carrying three members of a family hit the stationary container, killing all of them including the truck driver on the spot, Myana police station in-charge V S Chouhan said.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh Balmiki (32), his close relative Indra Bai (35) and Sunny Balmiki (15). The driver was identified as Wasim Khan, resident of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, the official said. Further probe is underway, he added.

