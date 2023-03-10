Left Menu

Shooting attack in Tel Aviv, three wounded

A streetside restaurant was left empty after customers apparently fled the scene mid-meal, Reuters footage showed. Three people were wounded, including one in serious condition, it said. There were no immediate details about the circumstances of the shooting, though police said initial signs were that it was a terrorist attack.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 00:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 00:52 IST
Shooting attack in Tel Aviv, three wounded

An attacker opened fire in central Tel Aviv on Thursday in a suspected terrorist attack, wounding three people, before being "neutralized" by Israeli police, officials said.

Large numbers of police and medical workers rushed to Dizengoff street, a main drag in the heart of the city, where the gunman carried out the attack. A streetside restaurant was left empty after customers apparently fled the scene mid-meal, Reuters footage showed. "The suspect was neutralized by police officers," according to a police statement. Three people were wounded, including one in serious condition, it said.

There were no immediate details about the circumstances of the shooting, though police said initial signs were that it was a terrorist attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023