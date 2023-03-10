Left Menu

PM Modi greets CISF on its raising day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Central Industrial Security Force CISF on its raising day, asserting that it has a vital role in the security apparatus as it provides round the clock security at key locations.One of the central armed police forces in India, the CISF was set up in 1969 and is tasked with the security of vital government and industrial buildings.On their Raising Day, best wishes to all CISFHQrs personnel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 08:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 08:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its raising day, asserting that it has a vital role in the security apparatus as it provides round the clock security at key locations.

One of the central armed police forces in India, the CISF was set up in 1969 and is tasked with the security of vital government and industrial buildings.

''On their Raising Day, best wishes to all @CISFHQrs personnel. The CISF has a vital role in our security apparatus. They provide round the clock security at key locations including critical and strategic infrastructure,'' Modi said in a tweet.

The force is known for its hardwork and professional outlook, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

