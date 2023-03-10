UK economy grows 0.3% in January, beating forecasts

British economic output rose by a better-than-expected 0.3% month-on-month in January, official data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.1%. "The economy partially bounced back from the large fall seen in December," Office for National Statistics Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said.

"Across the last three months as a whole and, indeed over the last 12 months, the economy has, though, showed zero growth."

