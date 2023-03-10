76-year-old man booked for molesting minor in UP's Ballia

A man has been booked for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl at a village here, police said on Friday.

On a complaint from the girl's uncle, a case was registered against the 76-year-old man under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Pakri police station in-charge Shatrughan Kumar said.

He said that according to the complaint, the accused took the girl to a field on March 8 evening and molested her.

