IAEA board backs Grossi's appointment to second four-year term
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 10-03-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Austria
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Friday backed the reappointment of Argentina's Rafael Grossi to a second four-year term as director general of the watchdog, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.
The International Atomic Energy Agency's board approved his reappointment by acclamation, meaning that no vote was held and no country expressed opposition, diplomats said. The decision is subject to approval by the IAEA's General Conference, an annual meeting of all member states held in the autumn.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Argentina government loses Senate power after senators exit coalition
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Salta, Argentina- EMSC
Argentina's economic activity down 1.2% in December
EXCLUSIVE-Argentina in talks with IMF to ease reserves targets amid drought - sources
EXCLUSIVE-Argentina in talks with IMF to ease reserves targets amid drought - sources