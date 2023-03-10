Left Menu

2 die as bike crashes into electricity pole in UP's Budaun

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 10-03-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 15:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people died after their motorcycle crashed into an electric pole in Bisauli area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night, they said.

Vinod Kumar (27) and Monu Mishra (24) were injured in the mishap and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them ''brought dead,'' Station House Officer (SHO) of Bisauli Police station Sanjeev Shukla said.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination.

