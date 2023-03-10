Maha: RTO agent held for seeking bribe to issue learner's licence

A Regional Transport Office (RTO) agent was held by the Thane unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a man seeking a learner's licence, an official said.

The accused sought Rs 2,800 to issue the two-wheeler learner's licence, despite the stipulated fee being Rs 201, he said.

''Based on a complaint from the man, the RTO agent was held in a trap while taking the first instalment of Rs 1,300. The remaining Rs 1,500 was to be given 30 days later. The accused has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' the ACB official said.

