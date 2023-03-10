Iran’s Shamkhani praises China for role in re-establishing ties with Saudi - Nour News
Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani on Friday praised China for its role in re-establishing diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh, Nour News reported.
