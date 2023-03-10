Left Menu

Cattle smuggling: Delhi court extends TMC leader Anubrata Mandal's ED custody

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 17:41 IST
Cattle smuggling: Delhi court extends TMC leader Anubrata Mandal's ED custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Friday extended by 11 days the Enforcement Directorate's custody of TMC leader Anubrata Mandal in an alleged money laundering case related to West Bengal's cattle smuggling case.

Special Judge Raghubir Singh passed the order on an application moved by the ED, which produced Mandal before the court on expiry of his two day custodial interrogation.

ED's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana told the court that Mandal was required to be confronted with the other accused and evidence in the case in order to unearth the larger conspiracy.

A court had on Wednesday midnight sent Mandal to ED custody till March 10 after he was brought to Delhi from West Bengal.

The ED got the custody of Mandal on Tuesday after doctors at Joka-ESI Hospital in West Bengal found him fit to travel to New Delhi.

ED officials took Mandal straightaway to the city airport under tight security provided by central forces to catch a flight to the national capital. Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president and a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was earlier arrested by the CBI in a related corruption case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023