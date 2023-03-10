Cattle smuggling: Delhi court extends TMC leader Anubrata Mandal's ED custody

A Delhi court on Friday extended by 11 days the Enforcement Directorate's custody of TMC leader Anubrata Mandal in an alleged money laundering case related to West Bengal's cattle smuggling case.

Special Judge Raghubir Singh passed the order on an application moved by the ED, which produced Mandal before the court on expiry of his two day custodial interrogation.

ED's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana told the court that Mandal was required to be confronted with the other accused and evidence in the case in order to unearth the larger conspiracy.

A court had on Wednesday midnight sent Mandal to ED custody till March 10 after he was brought to Delhi from West Bengal.

The ED got the custody of Mandal on Tuesday after doctors at Joka-ESI Hospital in West Bengal found him fit to travel to New Delhi.

ED officials took Mandal straightaway to the city airport under tight security provided by central forces to catch a flight to the national capital. Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president and a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was earlier arrested by the CBI in a related corruption case.

