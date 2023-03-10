Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two held, five minors detained for throwing religious posters into Holi bonfire

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-03-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 18:00 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two held, five minors detained for throwing religious posters into Holi bonfire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested and five minors were detained on Friday for allegedly tearing religious posters and throwing them in a Holi bonfire in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Krishnanagar area under Gudhiyari police station limits and has been captured by CCTV cameras at the site, he said.

''In the CCTV footage, some persons can be seen tearing these flex posters and throwing them in a Holi bonfire. Two men in the 18-19 age group were arrested and five minor boys were detained on Friday,'' he said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 34 (common intention), and further probe is underway, he said.

A mob protested at the site during the day demanding strict action against the accused after some of the CTV footage went viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023