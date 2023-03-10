Left Menu

Indian-origin man charged with 28-year-old murder in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 10-03-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 18:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An Indian-origin man has been charged with the murder of a woman found stabbed to death at a central London property over 28 years ago, Scotland Yard said on Friday.

Sandip Patel, 50, appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court in London charged with the murder of Marina Koppell who died after being stabbed at her home in Chiltern Street in Marylebone on August 8, 1994.

She was 39 at the time of her killing and the Metropolitan Police said the new development comes as a result of a review of unsolved cases.

“This development comes following a review of the investigation by the Met’s Special Casework Team who review unsolved homicide cases,” the Met Police said.

According to reports that emerged at the time of the murder, Koppell was believed to have been a Colombian-born woman and her body was discovered with multiple stab wounds by her English husband.

She had reportedly lived in London for 13 years and had worked as a prostitute for several years.

The police at the time described the incident as a “frenzied attack” in which Koppell died of multiple stab wounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

