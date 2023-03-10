Left Menu

Kerala HC appoints panel to monitor Brahmapuram waste plant smoke situation

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 10-03-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 19:41 IST
Kerala HC appoints panel to monitor Brahmapuram waste plant smoke situation
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Taking serious note of the administration's failure in tackling the still-smouldering fire at the Brahmapuram waste plant here, the Kerala High Court on Friday appointed a committee to monitor the situation.

The committee comprises the Ernakulam district collector, Pollution Control Board officials and secretary of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority.

A bench of justices S V Bhatti and Basant Balaji directed the state Chief Secretary to inform the court in detail the steps taken by the government to tackle the issue.

The HC also directed the government to prepare an action plan to deal with the solid waste treatment.

When the matter was taken up, the court sought to know the current situation of the smoke-related issues and said the judges and the court staff suffered headaches due to the pollution in the air.

The Pollution Control Board informed that the situation at Brahmapuram is bad as the wind was blowing from the sea to land area.

The high court directed the government to take steps to deal with the health issues arising out of non-movement of the waste from the Kochi city.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Uma Thomas filed a plea in the High Court seeking to deploy a National Disaster Management Response Team at Brahmapuram.

In her plea, Thomas alleged that the government and the city corporation failed to address the serious situation affecting the lives of people in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023