Three drug peddlers arrested, several bank accounts freezed in J-K’s Kishtwar

Three alleged drug smugglers were arrested in Kishtwar here along with 52 gram of heroin and 200 gram of poppy straw on them with police freezing several bank accounts belonging to them, a senior officer said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kishtwar) Khalil Poswal said efforts are being made to attach the properties of Mohd Iqbal Khanday, Shahnawaz Ahmad and Umar Nazir Kichloo. Khanday, of Thakrie area, was arrested along with 52 grams of heroin. During the investigation, several bank accounts, having transactions worth over Rs 1.30 crore, belonging to him were frozen, he said.

The SSP said Khanday's questioning led to the arrest of Ahmad, from Hidyal village. Six teams were formed and properties belonging to him were raided at different locations in the town and adjoining areas.

Poswal said 200 grams of poppy straw were recovered from Kichloo's house in Pochhal village and subsequently he was arrested.

Some electronic devices including three mobile phones were seized during the raids, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

